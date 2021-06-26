X-Press Pearl insurers to pay Rs. 720 mn interim compensation for fisherfolk

The insurers of fire-ravaged MV X-Press Pearl have agreed on a payment of Rs. 720 million as interim compensation payment for the fisherfolk affected by the disaster, says Minister of Justice Ali Sabri, PC.

Sri Lanka is now witnessing one of the worst marine environmental disasters due to the massive fire that erupted aboard the Singapore-registered vessel in late May while it was in anchorage off Colombo.

Massive quantities of damaged containers, toxic chemicals, plastic granules and other harmful substances were spilled into the sea during the inferno.

The maritime calamity also had severe impact on the local fishing communities as small-scale fishing along the western coast of the island were affected. Reportedly several thousands of fisherfolks in coastal areas who are dependent on fishing activities as their livelihood were hit by the disaster.