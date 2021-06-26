New WHO representative to Sri Lanka calls on Foreign Minister

Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena on Friday (June 25) received the newly-appointed representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) to Sri Lanka Dr. Alaka Singh.

Welcoming Dr. Singh to Sri Lanka, Minister Gunawardena recalled the close cooperation between Sri Lanka and the WHO, being the very first UN agency to be established in Colombo in 1952.

He appreciated the WHO’s assistance to Sri Lanka during the COVID-19 pandemic, and requested continued support in securing COVID-19 vaccines to the people of Sri Lanka.

Minister Gunawardena also recalled that Sri Lanka was among the first countries that stood in strong solidarity with the WHO in its efforts towards addressing the COVID-19 challenges.

While appreciating Sri Lanka’s solidarity with the organization, WHO representative Dr. Singh assured continued collaboration of the world health body in both addressing the COVID-19 pandemic as well as ensuring the sustainable delivery of other health care services during this period.

She commended Sri Lanka’s excellent health care system producing impressive health care indicators and the country’s standing as an example for the other countries in the region.

Dr. Singh assured WHO’s assistance in securing vaccines to Sri Lanka, and also in the post COVID-19 recovery phase. She expressed hope that the availability of vaccines will increase significantly in the 3rd quarter of this year.

Minister Gunawardena mentioned that Sri Lanka s looking forward to collaborate with the WHO among other things, to enhance the capacities of the health care system and research facilities in the Sri Lankan universities.