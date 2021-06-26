Welikada inmates atop rooftop call off hunger strike

Welikada inmates atop rooftop call off hunger strike

June 26, 2021   03:48 pm

The inmates who were engaged in a hunger strike on top of the Chapel Ward at Welikada Prison have called off their protest today, says the Prisons Spokesman.

On June 24, a group of inmates at Mahara Prison hadcommenced an indefinite fast-unto-death urging the authorities to commute their death sentences to life imprisonment.

Following suit, a group of inmates on death row at Welikada Prison also launched a hunger strike.

Later, showing support to their fellow inmates on protest, another of Welikada prisoners on Friday (June 25) began a fast-unto-death.

Meanwhile, a Boossa Prison inmate who is on death sentence also decided to join the cause by going on a hunger strike from today (June 26).

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed