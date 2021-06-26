Welikada inmates atop rooftop call off hunger strike

The inmates who were engaged in a hunger strike on top of the Chapel Ward at Welikada Prison have called off their protest today, says the Prisons Spokesman.

On June 24, a group of inmates at Mahara Prison hadcommenced an indefinite fast-unto-death urging the authorities to commute their death sentences to life imprisonment.

Following suit, a group of inmates on death row at Welikada Prison also launched a hunger strike.

Later, showing support to their fellow inmates on protest, another of Welikada prisoners on Friday (June 25) began a fast-unto-death.

Meanwhile, a Boossa Prison inmate who is on death sentence also decided to join the cause by going on a hunger strike from today (June 26).