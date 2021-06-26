Death toll tops 2,900 with 43 new COVID victims

Sri Lanka has recorded 43 more COVID-19 related fatalities confirmed by the Director General of Health Services on Friday (June 25).

The new development has pushed the official death toll due to the virus in Sri Lanka to 2,905.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the new victims confirmed today include 18 females and 25 males.

One of the victims were aged below 30 years, 07 were between 30-59 years and the remaining 35 were aged 60 and above.