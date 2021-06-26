Vaccine centres to be set up at hospitals for senior citizens - GMOA

Vaccinating people aged over 60 years against COVID-19 will be ramped up from Monday (June 28), says Dr. Prasad Colombage, the Central Committee Member of the Government Medical Officers’ Association (GMOA).

Accordingly, arrangements have been made to set up vaccination centres at each main hospital, he stated further.

“The senior citizens only have to bring their identity card. We will hand them over an application to be filled and submitted to the vaccination centre in order to speed up the procedure.”

Meanwhile, the Spokesman of the Health Ministry Dr. Hemantha Herath pointed out that there is a decrease in the number of senior citizens getting vaccinated themselves.

He urged people over the age of 60 years to receive the vaccine as soon as possible, as majority of the coronavirus deaths and cases are attributed to senior citizens, and getting vaccinated can reduce the risk of complications.