Death sentence of 253 inmates to be commuted to life imprisonment

State Minister of Prison Reforms today (June 26) stated that attention is being paid to commute the sentences of 253 prisoners who have been condemned to death.

State Minister Lohan Ratwatte said that the relevant report has been submitted to the Minister of Justice.

He said, “We have forwarded that request to the Minister of Justice. We have called for life imprisonment for death row inmates.

When a prisoner is reintegrated into society, our hope is to make him a good citizen who can work for society.”