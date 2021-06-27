No record of animals passing on coronavirus to humans - veterinary surgeons

Not only bats but also dogs, cats, and chickens have been reported to be infected with the coronavirus, the State Veterinary Surgeons’ Association said today (June 26).

The President of the Association Veterinarian Nuwan Hewagamage pointed out that such cases have been reported since 1960.

He said, “The coronavirus has been reported in animals since the 1960s. However, there are no reports of humans being infected with the coronavirus strain in animals. Therefore, there should not be any undue fear among the public regarding this news”

Thereby, he requested the public not to harass, abandon or, chase away animals unnecessarily.