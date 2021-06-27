No bus services between provinces

June 27, 2021   10:19 am

State Minister of Transport Dilum Amunugama says that inter-provincial bus services will not be provided as per a decision of the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).

It was previously scheduled to run a selected few bus services between the provinces from tomorrow (June 28) to operate essential services.

However, following discussions with the head of NOCPCO Army Commander General Shavendra Silva, it has been decided to postpone the decision further, the State Minister said.

