Two abducted and tortured over Facebook insults

Balagolla Police have launched investigations into the abduction and torture of two persons over an incident of insulting a person through Facebook.

The two individuals had been called to a house before abducting them to the Ampitiya area and nailing them to wood mimicking a crucifixion, Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

The incident had taken place on June 25 and investigations had been launched on a complaint received by the Police.

Investigations have revealed that the main suspect of the incident is a 30-year-old male named Dushmantha running a Devalaya in Ampitiya and another area.

The three persons involved in the incident have been identified to be friends, the Police said.

It has also been revealed that several more individuals have assisted the owner of the Devalaya to carry out the deed. They are currently absconding arrest, the Police Spokesman said.

The two victims of torture are a 44-year-old from Polgolla and a 38-year-old from Bomriya, Kaduwela.

They are currently receiving treatment at the Kandy Hospital.