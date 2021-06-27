National Transport Medical Institute to resume services from tomorrow

The National Transport Medical Institute (NTMI) is set to commence its services from tomorrow (June 28) onwards.

The services will only be available for those who have already made appointments through e-channeling, NTMI stated issuing a press release.

However, the branches of Werahera, Polonnaruwa, Nuwara Eliya, and Kalutara will not be in operation, the release read.

Those who had made appointments at the aforementioned branches will be informed of another date and time for an appointment in due course, NTMI said.