National Transport Medical Institute to resume services from tomorrow

National Transport Medical Institute to resume services from tomorrow

June 27, 2021   02:17 pm

The National Transport Medical Institute (NTMI) is set to commence its services from tomorrow (June 28) onwards.

The services will only be available for those who have already made appointments through e-channeling, NTMI stated issuing a press release.

However, the branches of Werahera, Polonnaruwa, Nuwara Eliya, and Kalutara will not be in operation, the release read.

Those who had made appointments at the aforementioned branches will be informed of another date and time for an appointment in due course, NTMI said.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed