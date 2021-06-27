Four remand prisoners escape from court cell

June 27, 2021   05:41 pm

Four prisoners under remand custody had escaped while at the Kurunegala Magistrate’s Court, the Department of Prisons stated.

The prisoners had been detained in a cell at the court when the incident occured this morning (June 27), Media Spokesperson for the Department of Prisons Chandana Ekanayake said.

However, one of the escaped inmates has been re-apprehended in the Wellawa area.

The remaining three escapees are still missing.

Investigations are underway to capture the missing inmates.

