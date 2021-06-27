425 from Western Province received vaccine from controversial Galle vaccine drive

Investigations have revealed that the majority of individuals who illegally obtained the second dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine from the office of the Medical Officer of Health (MOH) in Galle are from Western Province.

Ada Derana ‘Ukussa’ recently exposed certain irregularities at a COVID vaccination program held at Unawatuwa in Galle on June 05 and 07.

Subsequent investigations demoted and transferred the Regional Director of Health Services and the Regional Epidemiologist of Galle District.

The court then called for the list of persons who obtained the vaccine from the Galle MOH office on the aforementioned dates.

Reportedly, a total of 632 individuals had received the AstraZeneca second dose on the relevant dates.

It has been revealed that, among the vaccine recipients, 425 are residents of Western Province.