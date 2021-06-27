Inmates damaging prison property not considered for pardon

June 27, 2021   06:56 pm

The Department of Prisons decided that any inmate who engages in protests damaging prison property will not be recommended for pardons, Prisons Commissioner (Administration) Chandana Ekanayake said.

“The Department of Prisons has decided not to recommend a pardon for any inmate who behaves in a manner that threatens the security of the prison by climbing on the roofs of prison. The Prisons Department has taken this severe decision regarding inmates who act in this manner and damage the prison property.”

The hunger strike launched by death row inmates at Welikada and Mahara prisons continued for the third day today (June 27).

Welikada prison inmates condemned to death staged a protest on the roof of the Chapel Ward last afternoon (June 26).

They demanded a four-year review of their death sentence and commutation of the sentence to 20 years in prison.

