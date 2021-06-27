Sri Lanka to receive Moderna, Pfizer, and Sinovac jabs

The World Health Organization (WHO) confirms granting 01 million doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to Sri Lanka.

This will be granted under the COVAX facility of the WHO, State Minister of Production, Supply, and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Prof. Channa Jayasumana stated.

Meanwhile, 03 types of COVID-19 vaccines that have not been used in Sri Lanka so far will be available within the coming 2 weeks, Prof. Channa Jayasumana said.

Accordingly, Sri Lanka will receive doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines manufactured in the USA and the Sinovac vaccine produced in China will be available to Sri Lanka.

The State Minister said that the government’s goal is to vaccinate all above 60 years of age to vaccinated with at least the first dose of a vaccine by the second week of July.

He said, “There is no guarantee that there will be 100% immunity from the vaccine. The immunity varies depending on the type of vaccine. Even the vaccine with the highest protection shows only 90% immunity. This means that one in every 10 people who get the vaccine is at risk. Therefore, health habits cannot be abandoned.”

Jayasumana added that attention should be given to vaccine individuals under the age of 18 years as well.

The State Minister says that steps are being taken to launch the Sinovac vaccine as a final product in Sri Lanka.

“Preliminary technical work is to be completed in a few weeks. This is not a vaccine production from the beginning. The pre-produced vaccine will be imported to Sri Lanka, before being modified and released as the final product. The technology behind the vaccine is a secret from the parent company. But it gives us a high economic advantage.”