COVID death toll up by 43 new fatalities

Sri Lanka has recorded 39 more COVID-19 related fatalities confirmed by the Director General of Health Services on Saturday (June 26).

The new development has pushed the official death toll due to the virus in Sri Lanka to 2,944.

According to the data released by the Department of Government Information, the new victims confirmed today include 12 females and 27 males.

One of the victims was aged below 30 years, 12 were between 30-59 years and the remaining 26 were aged 60 and above.