Daily COVID cases count hits 1,767

The Health Ministry says 522 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 today (June 27) increasing the daily count of positive cases to 1,767.

Earlier this evening the ministry confirmed 1,245 more positive cases of novel coronavirus.

All new cases reported within the day have been associated with the New Year cluster, which recorded a total of 245,747 virus infections since mid-April this year.

The new development brings Sri Lanka’s confirmed coronavirus cases tally to 253,518.

According to official data, as many as 218,998 patients who were infected with the virus have regained health so far. Meanwhile, the death toll now stands at 2,944.

More than 31,615 active cases are currently under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.