Person arrested for obstructing duties of PHI

A person has been arrested for obstructing the duties of a Public Health Inspector (PHI) in Mahiyanganaya.

The Police Spokesman said that Mahiyanganaya Police arrested the suspect from Gemunupura in Mahiyanganaya yesterday in connection with the offence of obstruction and criminal force to a PHI of the same area.

He has been remanded until July 09 after being produced before the Mahiyanganaya Magistrate.

Mahiyanganaya Police has conducted further investigations and it has been revealed that the PHI of Gemunupura area has conducted a special operation in the area to trace the close contacts of a Buddhist monk who had tested positive for Covid-19.

Thereafter the suspect had obstructed the PHI’s duties by using criminal force and the relevant complaint had been received by Mahiyanganaya Police and accordingly the arrest was made.

DIG Ajith Rohana said that the police are taking stern action against individuals who obstruct the duties of health workers or government officers who are engaging in activities to control the spread of Covid-19.