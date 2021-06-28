Sri Lanka commences genetic analysis research on COVID variants

June 28, 2021   10:08 am

Sri Lanka, today (June 28), will commence genetic analysis research on the coronavirus variant that have been identified from the country.

The research will be carried out with the data provided by the Epidemiology Unit of the Ministry of Health.

The results of the research will be released within a period of 07 days, according to Dr. Chandima Jeewandara, the Director of the Department of Immunology and Molecular Medicine of the University of Sri Jayewardenepura.

Several persons infected with the Delta (India) variant of the coronavirus have been identified in Sri Lanka.

Dr. Jeewandara further stated that the Delta variant is spreading rapidly in those identified areas as the Delta variant is twice as prevalent as the Alpha (UK) variant.

