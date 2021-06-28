Increased bus and train services from today

June 28, 2021   11:34 am

Authorities have taken steps to increase the bus and train services from today (June 28).

A total of 70 new trains will be in operation today, according to the Department of Railways.

However, the Deputy General Manager of Railways said that the operation of inter-provincial train services has not been permitted as of yet.

Meanwhile, inter-provincial bus services will not be provided as per a decision of the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).

