SL cricketers roaming in Durham marketplace, suspected of bubble breach

Sri Lanka led by Kusal Perera are currently in England for a limited-overs leg comprised of three T20Is and three ODIs. The hosts comfortably white-washed Sri Lanka in the three-match T20I series without allowing the visitors to have a little bit of dominance throughout the series.

With the series loss, the words are a bit harsh around the Sri Lankan Cricket team. The criticisms are coming from all sides on the current national side. Former Sri Lankan cricketers have also expressed their disappointment regarding the current situation of the national cricket team.

Meanwhile, the cricketers have found themselves in a new issue after some players were found in the Durham marketplace. The limited-overs vice-captain Kusal Mendis and the wicket-keeper batsman Niroshan Dickwella were found in the Durham marketplace.

The team is currently residing inside the bubble at Durham where they will play the first ODI on June 29th. The players are suspected of a potential bubble breach and hotel curfew. Sri Lanka Cricket has called for a report from the team manager regarding the video going viral on social media.

An official from Sri Lanka Cricket told that the board has started an investigation regarding the video circulating on social media. He stressed that stern action will be taken if the players are found guilty.

Source: bdcrictime

-Agencies