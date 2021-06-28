Covid-19: another patient infected with Delta variant identified

Health officials say that another person infected with the Delta variant of coronavirus has been identified in the Jayaligama area in Kahathuduwa.

A 47-year-old male who is reportedly employed at a leading construction company in Slave Island, Colombo has tested positive the Delta variant while he has been transferred to a treatment center in Polonnaruwa.

Persons from around 50 families in the area including the patient’s mother, wife and son have been placed under quarantine while travel restrictions have been enforced in the Jayaligama Road area.

Speaking further on this, the Medical Officer of Health for Kahathuduwa Danuka Pathmaraja confirmed that a patient infected with the Delta variant has been identified and that he is employed as a mason at a leading construction company in Colombo.

He said that they suspect the patient may have been infected with the variant of the virus while at his occupation and that based on the observations and inquirieis carried out thus far he has not had much close contacts or interactions with the residents in the area where he lives.

The Kahathuduwa MOH added that the Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry has instructed to carry out around 100 random PCR tests in the area.