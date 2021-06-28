Sri Lanka bars air passengers with travel history to several African countries

Sri Lanka has barred passengers with a travel history to several countries in South Africa and East Africa – including transit – in the past 14 days from disembarking in the country.

Accordingly, persons who had traveled to or visited Angola, Botswana, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, Swaziland, Zambia, and Zimbabwe are not allowed to disembark in Sri Lanka.

The ban will be in force from July 01, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said in a media release issued today.

The restriction is applicable until July 31.

The decision has been taken in accordance with the instructions received from the Ministry of Health regarding the COVID-19 pandemic situation.