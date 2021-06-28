Daily coronavirus case count moves to 1,850

The Health Ministry says 640 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 today (June 28) increasing the daily count of positive cases to 1,850.

Earlier this evening the ministry confirmed 1,210 more positive cases of novel coronavirus.

The new development brings Sri Lanka’s confirmed coronavirus cases tally to 255,508.

According to official data, as many as 221,249 patients who were infected with the virus have regained health so far. Meanwhile, the death toll now stands at 2,985.

More than 31,315 active cases are currently under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.