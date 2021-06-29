Youth arrested with heroin worth nearly Rs. 11 million

The Colombo North Crimes Division has arrested a 27-year-old who was in possession of 1.07kg of heroin, says DIG Ajith Rohana.

According to the police spokesman, the seized haul of heroin is estimated to be worth nearly Rs. 11 million.

Reportedly, the youth in question was taken into custody in the area of Mattakkuliya.

The vehicle driven by the suspect and alleged drug money valued at Rs. 289,000 were also taken into custody by the investigating officers, the police spokesman stated further.