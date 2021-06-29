Sri Lanka bars air passengers with travel history to 6 Middle Eastern countries

Sri Lanka has decided to temporarily ban air passengers with a recent travel history to several countries in the Middle East during the last 14 days, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced.

Thereby, air passengers from the following Middle Eastern countries will not be allowed to disembark in Sri Lanka: Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE), Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, and Oman

The restriction will be effective from the July 01 to July 13, CAA’s Director-General Captain Themiya Abeywickrama has informed all airlines.

However, the CAA noted that passengers transiting via the aforementioned countries will be permitted to disembark in Sri Lanka.

The decision has been taken in accordance with the instructions received from the National Operation Centre for the Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka on Monday (June 28) announced that air passengers with a 14-day travel and transit history to several south and east African countries – Angola, Botswana, Lesotho, Mozambique, Namibia, Swaziland, Zambia, and Zimbabwe – will not be allowed to disembark in Sri Lanka. This ban will be effective from July 01 to July 13.