Govt to provide dry rations worth Rs 5,000 to places of worship

The Cabinet has approved the launch of a program to provide dry rations to places of worship in distress due to non-receipt of alms from donors due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the country.

The proposal has been submitted by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa in his capacity as the Minister of Religious and Cultural Affairs.

Accordingly, parcels of dry rations worth Rs 5,000 will be donated to identified temples and places of worship through the program.

The dry rations will be purchased from Lanka Sathosa Limited and distributed through its distribution unit.