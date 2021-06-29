Bio-bubble breach: Mendis, Dickwella and Gunathilaka return to island

The three players of the national cricket squad, who were suspended and recalled for breaching the bio-secure COVID bubble during England tour, have arrived in Sri Lanka a short while ago.

Thereby, vice-captain Kusal Mendis, wicket keeper-batsman Niroshan Dickwella and batsman Danushka Gunathilaka will undergo quarantine procedure at a hotel in Negombo hotel, Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) said.

On Monday (June 28), the SLC suspended Mendis, Dickwella and Gunathilaka pending an inquiry into the said incident after videos showing them breaching their bio-bubble in England began circulating in social media.

Following a preliminary inquiry, the SLC further decided to recall the trio to Sri Lanka immediately.

According to the SLC, the decision to recall the players was taken by the its Executive Committee, based on the ‘Manager’s Report’ on the matter.

The three players are now awaiting disciplinary actions.

The SLC said the trio has been suspended from all forms of cricket until the completion of the inquiry.

One video showed Mendis and Niroshan Dickwella smoking in the streets of Durham, where they are based ahead of this week’s first one-day international at Chester-le-Street today (June 29).

In a second video on social media, Danushka Gunathilaka is seen joining the pair, violating the coronavirus rules of their stay in England, where they are not allowed to roam freely.

Sri Lanka were swept 3-0 by England in the Twenty20 series that concluded on Saturday with the hosts cruising to a thumping 89-run victory in Southampton.