Philippines extends travel ban on travellers from Sri Lanka

Philippines extends travel ban on travellers from Sri Lanka

June 29, 2021   03:56 pm

The Philippines has extended the travel ban for all inbound travellers from Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) until July 15, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said on Tuesday.
 
“This is one of the proactive measures imposed to implement international border control because of the Covid-19 Delta variant,” Roque said in a televised press conference.
 
The Philippines has detected the more transmissible Delta variants in the samples taken from 17 returning Filipinos, among whom a seafarer has died, the Department of Health of the Philippines said. 

Sourced: IANS

-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories