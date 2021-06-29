Philippines extends travel ban on travellers from Sri Lanka

The Philippines has extended the travel ban for all inbound travellers from Sri Lanka, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) until July 15, presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said on Tuesday.



“This is one of the proactive measures imposed to implement international border control because of the Covid-19 Delta variant,” Roque said in a televised press conference.



The Philippines has detected the more transmissible Delta variants in the samples taken from 17 returning Filipinos, among whom a seafarer has died, the Department of Health of the Philippines said.

Sourced: IANS

-Agencies