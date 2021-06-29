The Delta variant could be the most prevalent coronavirus variant in Sri Lanka within 10 weeks if the public fails to adhere to health safety guidelines, State Minister of Primary Health Care, Epidemics and COVID-19 Disease Control Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle says.

Addressing a media briefing, the State Minister of State said that experts, including Prof. Neelika Malavige of the Department of Immunology and Molecular Medicine in Faculty of Medical Sciences, have warned regarding this matter.

The Delta variant is becoming the globally dominant version of the disease, the World Health Organization’s chief scientist said recently. As WHO, this variant showed higher transmissibility and reduced neutralization (by antibodies). This variant is first said to have been detected in India in late 2020.

Sri Lanka has reported several infections of the Delta variant from the community.

Meanwhile, State Minister Dr. Sudarshini Fernandopulle said that due to the high incidence of deaths of seniors from COVID-19, it was decided to prioritize people over 60 years of age in vaccination.

Fernandopulle further pointed out that already 12 pregnant mothers have died due to COVID-19.