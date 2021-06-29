Prof. Neelika Malavige resigns from vaccine advisory committee

Immunologist, Prof. Neelika Malavige has stepped down from the independent vaccine advisory expert committee of the National Medicinal Regulatory Authority (NMRA).

Prof. Malavige is a professor in Microbiology at the Department of Immunology and Molecular Medicine of Medical Sciences Faculty at Sri Jayewardenepura University.

Previously, Prof. A. Pathmeswaran at the Faculty of Medicine of University of Kelaniya also resigned from the committee.

According to reports, they have cited reasons as ‘personal’ and ‘overload of work.’