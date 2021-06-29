Sri Lanka registers 1,709 COVID cases within the day

The Health Ministry says 389 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 today (June 29) increasing the daily count of positive cases to 1,709.

All new cases reported within the day have been associated with the New Year cluster, which recorded a total of 249,828 virus infections since mid-April this year.

The new development brings Sri Lanka’s confirmed coronavirus cases tally to 257,217.

According to official data, as many as 223,471 patients who were infected with the virus have regained health so far. Meanwhile, the death toll now stands at 3,030.

More than 30,000 active cases are currently under medical care at designated hospitals and treatment centres.