Six more areas isolated; restrictions on five areas lifted

The National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) has issued an updated announcement on the isolation orders.

Thereby, the following 06 localities will be under isolation orders from 6.00 am today (June 30) until further notice:

Monaragala District

Bibila Police Area

• Kanulwela GN Division

Kegalle District

Warakapola Police Area

• Niyadurupola 1,2,3 and 4 estates in Hallawa GN Division

Dehiowita Police Area

• Devalakanda Watta area in Kannagama GN Division

• Pambegama Watta area in Godampola GN Division

Kalutara District

Dodangoda Police Area

• Eladuwa Watta area in Eladuwa GN Division

Galle District

Elpitiya Police Area

• Divithura Eastate in Old Colony GN Division



Meanwhile, the isolation orders issued on the following 05 areas have been lifted from this morning:

Kalutara District

Kalutara South Police Area

• Minnerithenna Tsunami Village

Gampaha District

Meegahawatta Police Area

• Upul Wasantha Road in Siyambalapewatta GN Division

Matale District

Laggala Police Area

• Kavulawadiya GN Division

• Guruwela GN Division