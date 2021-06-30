Railway trade union launches token strike

June 30, 2021   08:46 am

Locomotive Engine Operators’ Union has launched a token strike effective from 8.00 am today (June 30).

Its secretary, Indika Dodangoda said the trade union action was initiated to protest against the government’s decision to award a project related to electronic train ticket issuance to a foreign company.

Several rounds of discussions were held in this regard, however, a proper response is yet to be issued by the authorities, he added.

Dodangoda also expressed regret over the inconvenience caused to the commuters due to the token strike.

