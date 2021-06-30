Defence Ministry clarifies reports on camouflage-clad Chinese staffers

June 30, 2021   09:53 am

The Defence Ministry on Tuesday (June 29) issued a statement addressing the media reports on the ongoing project to remove silt in the ‘Tissawewa’ tank in Tissamaharamaya, run by a private company, manning Chinese employees who were reportedly wearing controversial military style camouflage uniforms.

The Embassy of China in Colombo, following a query made by Defence Secretary Kamal Gunaratne, has affirmed that the said employees are not members of Chinese People’s Liberation Army.

The embassy has assured that it is the respective overseas company’s overall uniform entitled to the staffers.
 
Further, the Defence Secretary has instructed the Chinese Embassy, to educate the respective employer to refrain its employees from wearing the controversial military-style camouflage uniforms in future.

Meanwhile, the Defence Ministry also informed the local private company to avoid the recurrence of such action henceforth.

In addition, the Defence Secretary has directed the Southern Province Senior Deputy Inspector General of Police to thwart any further attempt of such nature.

