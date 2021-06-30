Request to vaccinate university students and staff

The attention of the Minister has been drawn towards the vaccination of all university students and academic and non-academic staff members in the country against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Vice-Chancellors of universities have requested the Minister to make the necessary arrangements to vaccinate all university students and expedite the process on medical recommendations, the Ministry of Education said.

The Ministry of Education said that the Vice-Chancellors made this request during a discussion held to review the progress of online academic activities in universities in the wake of the COVID-19 epidemic.

The current issues of the online education system as well as conducting upcoming examinations in a safe manner were discussed at length at the discussion.