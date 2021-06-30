RMV offices in Narahenpita, Werahera resumes normal functions

RMV offices in Narahenpita, Werahera resumes normal functions

June 30, 2021   01:27 pm

Registration of Motor Vehicles Department (RMV) has decided to resume its normal functions at its offices in Narahenpita and Werahera.

However, the services will only be available for persons residing within the Western Province, the Department of Motor Traffic stated.

Further, those who wish to obtain services from the aforementioned offices are requested to make a prior appointment.

Appointments can be made by contacting through the telephone number 0112-677 877, the Department informed.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories