RMV offices in Narahenpita, Werahera resumes normal functions

Registration of Motor Vehicles Department (RMV) has decided to resume its normal functions at its offices in Narahenpita and Werahera.

However, the services will only be available for persons residing within the Western Province, the Department of Motor Traffic stated.

Further, those who wish to obtain services from the aforementioned offices are requested to make a prior appointment.

Appointments can be made by contacting through the telephone number 0112-677 877, the Department informed.