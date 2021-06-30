Restrictions on arrivals from Middle Eastern countries lifted subject to conditions

The Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) says that the ban on airline passengers with a recent travel history to Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain and Oman during last 14 days has been lifted subject to several conditions.

The CAA had announced on 28th June 2021, the imposing of restrictions on air passengers from the aforementioned 6 Middle Eastern countries stating that those with a travel history to these countries within the last 14 days will not be allowed to disembark in Sri Lanka.

However, the CAA says it has now revoked that decision subject to certain conditions.

It stated that in accordance with instructions received from the Ministry of Health and the National Operations Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO) the passenger restriction on the following 6 Countries (Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait) is revoked with immediate effect on the following conditions:

• All arriving passengers must have a negative PCR Test obtained within 96 hours prior to departure. Airline to ensure this before boarding passengers.

• Antigen tests cannot be accepted as a pre-departure test for boarding.

• PCR test must be presented from a Government approved hospital/laboratory in the respective Country with a QR Code/Bar Code.

• Airlines must satisfy themselves of the authenticity of the test reports presented by the passengers.

• Passengers are permitted to arrive only for Hotel Quarantine or through the Sri Lanka Tourism Bio Bubble Route.

The above conditions will apply until further notice, the CAA chairman said.