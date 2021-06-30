Jaswar Umar elected President of Football Sri Lanka

Mr. Jaswar Umar has been elected as the new President of Football Sri Lanka (FSL), during the election of the federation’s office-bearers held today (30).

Mr. Umar received a total of 96 votes to narrowly edge out the other candidate for the presidency, Dr. Manil Fernando who received 90 votes.

The Annual General Meeting and the electing of office-bearers of Football Sri Lanka (FSL) was held at three different districts - Galle, Kandy and Polonnaruwa - today commencing from 1.00 p.m.

A total of 186 voters from 62 affiliated leagues were eligible to cast their votes in this election to elect the new football administration where the voting was done by a secret ballot.

A former senior football referee with the football world body FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Match Commissioner, Jaswar Umar had contested for the presidency against Dr. Manil Fernando, who is the son of former FFSL and Asian football administrative stalwart Manilal Fernando.

Umar has also held numerous administrative posts in Sri Lankan football and recently held the position of General Secretary of the country’s governing body.

He had selected individuals with experience to support his campaign with Retired DIG Upali Hewage, a Vice President of FFSL, chosen for the General Secretary post. The four Vice Presidents will be Ranjith Rodrigo, present FFSL Media and Communications Manager, K.P.P. Pathirana, Arnold Emmanuel, and Dulshan Nagahawatta. A.F. Sellar would be the Treasurer and Nagarajan will be his Assistant Treasurer.

The election of office bearers for the Football Federation of Sri Lanka was scheduled to be held last month, however it was postponed due to the imposing of travel restrictions to curb the spread of Covid-19.