2,481 more patients recover from COVID-19

As many as 2,481 more novel coronavirus patients were discharged from medical care within the last 24 hours as they have recovered from the infection, the Ministry of Health says.

This brings the total number of recoveries from COVID-19 in the country to 225,952.

Sri Lanka has so far reported 257,225 positive cases of COVID-19 and more than 28,000 of them are still being treated at designated hospitals and treatment centres.

The death toll from the outbreak of the pandemic meanwhile stands at 3,030.