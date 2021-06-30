Prisoners protest and hunger strike called off

The protest and the hunger strike of the Welikada Prison death row inmates have been called off today (June 30), the Department of Prisons stated.

Welikada Prison inmates who were condemned to death launched a hunger strike and protest on the prison roof which lasted 05 consecutive days.

However, the protest and the hunger strike have been called off following discussions with the authorities, the Media Spokesperson for Prisons Department Chandana Ekanayake said.

The protesting detainees conferred with the Department of Prisons, Secretary to the State Ministry of Prison and Prison Rehabilitation, and the Commissioner-General of Prisons.