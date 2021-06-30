Govt. spent Rs. 262 billion on COVID mitigating efforts, officials reveal

The government has spent Rs. 262 billion for COVID-19 mitigating efforts since the outbreak of the pandemic in 2020, Finance Ministry officials revealed during a progress review meeting held at Temple Trees this morning (June 30).

During the meeting chaired by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, Secretary to the Treasury S.R. Attygalle revealed the government’s expenditure on curbing the spread of COVID-19. As per Finance Ministry’s data, Rs. 117 billion was spent last year while another Rs. 53 billion was spent this year so far.

In addition, the government has spent Rs. 92 billion on vaccination and other related matters.

Mr. Attygalle revealed that inflation was maintained at a rate between 4% - 6% by reducing interest rates and providing loan reliefs. Although inflation increased to 6.1% or 6.2% in the month of May, the Finance Ministry is taking necessary measures to reduce the rates, he added.

It was further revealed that the government has approved a total of 11,000 development projects through the decentralized fund.

During the meeting, Mr. Attygalle also tabled the Finance Ministry’s progress and vision themed “Towards Prosperity Through Challenges”.