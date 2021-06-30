Daily coronavirus case tally moves to 1,786

The Epidemiology Unit of the Health Ministry reports that another 606 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sri Lanka, moving the daily total of new cases to 1,786.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in the country to 259,011.

As many as 225,952 recoveries and 3,077 deaths have been confirmed in Sri Lanka since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The Epidemiology Unit’s data showed that 29,606 active cases are currently under medical care.