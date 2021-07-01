Four more areas under isolation orders from today

July 1, 2021   06:47 am

Four areas in Jaffna, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts have been isolated with effect from this morning (July 01), says the National Operation Centre for Prevention of COVID-19 Outbreak (NOCPCO).

Thereby, the following localities will be under isolation orders until further notice:

Jaffna District
Kayts police area
• Kalliththeru
• Kalavanthalvu in Karainagar GN Division

Kandy District
Kandy police area
• Welameda Road in Suduhumpala West GN Division

Nuwara-Eliya District
Kotmale police area
• Middle area in Dunsinane GN Division

