Showery condition over south-western areas to enhance

The showery condition over the south-western part of the island is expected to be slightly enhanced today (July 01), says the Department of Meteorology.

Showers will occur at times in Western, Sabaragamuwa, North-Western and Southern provinces and in Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts.

Meanwhile, fairly heavy showers about 75 mm can be expected at some places in Western, Sabaragamuwa and Southern provinces and in Nuwara-Eliya district.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva and Eastern provinces and in Mullaitivu district in the evening or night.

The Meteorology Department has requested the public to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning during thundershowers.



Sea areas:

Showers will occur at times in the sea areas extending from Negombo to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle.

Winds will be south-westerly in the sea areas around the island. Wind speed will be (30-40) kmph. It can increase up to (50-60) kmph in the sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Mannar, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota.

The sea areas extending from Kankesanturai to Pottuvil via Mannar, Colombo, Galle and Hambantota can be rough at times. The other sea areas around the island can be fairly rough at times.