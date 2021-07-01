Record high of 170,995 COVID vaccinations rolled out yesterday

July 1, 2021   08:28 am

Sri Lanka ramped up the COVID-19 inoculation drive on Wednesday (June 30), recording the highest number of vaccinations rolled out in a single day.

Accordingly, 170,995 coronavirus jabs in total have been administered, State Minister of Production, Supply and Regulation of Pharmaceuticals Prof. Channa Jayasumana said.

As many as 91,759 people received the first shot of China-developed Sinopharm vaccine, the Epidemiology Unit’s COVID-19 immunization progress report showed.

Meanwhile, 79,236 were fully vaccinated as they were administered the second dose of Sinopharm jab on Wednesday.

