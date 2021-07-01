Revised tax policy on postal shipments to EU countries

Revised tax policy on postal shipments to EU countries

July 1, 2021   11:52 am

The revised tax policy on postal shipments to countries under the European Union (EU) will come into effect from today (July 01).

The new tax policy will apply to all postal items except letters addressed to 26 EU countries, Post Master General Ranjith Ariyaratne said.

As per the notification from the EU, the tax policy applies to postal consumers, online retailers, and online merchandise of postal goods to EU countries.

Accordingly, for all postal items worth less than Euro 150, the sender is required to pay the VAT directly to the relevant country belonging to the EU, the Post Master General said in a statement.

Goods valued at more than Euro 150 will be subject to other customs policies in addition to the country’s tax policy, so all taxes on postal items will be levied at the destination.

However, in case of non-payment of VAT and operating fees, the customer will be liable for any further action taken by the Postal Administration or Customs of the country concerned.

Post-Master General Ariyaratne has informed the public that the Sri Lanka Postal Department is not responsible for any such taxes or other taxes.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories