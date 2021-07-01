Major General arrested for obstructing duties of wildlife officials

Major General arrested for obstructing duties of wildlife officials

July 1, 2021   01:26 pm

A Major General of the Sri Lanka Army has been arrested for allegedly obstructing the duties of the wildlife officers at the Minneriya National Park.

This was after he surrendered to the Habara Police this morning (July 01), Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

Subsequently, he had been produced before the Kekirawa Magistrate’s Court.

Allegations had been leveled against the relevant Major General claiming that he obstructed the wildlife officers at the Minneriya National park from performing their duties.

Habarana Police had received complaints on the incident from both parties.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories