Major General arrested for obstructing duties of wildlife officials

A Major General of the Sri Lanka Army has been arrested for allegedly obstructing the duties of the wildlife officers at the Minneriya National Park.

This was after he surrendered to the Habara Police this morning (July 01), Police Media Spokesperson DIG Ajith Rohana said.

Subsequently, he had been produced before the Kekirawa Magistrate’s Court.

Allegations had been leveled against the relevant Major General claiming that he obstructed the wildlife officers at the Minneriya National park from performing their duties.

Habarana Police had received complaints on the incident from both parties.