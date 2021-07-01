Vice chairman of Mihintale PS among suspects arrested over sex trafficking of minor

A total of 21 suspects linked to sex trafficking of an underage girl are under arrest at present, says DIG Ajith Rohana.

According to the police spokesman, three of the suspects – identified as the vice chairman of Mihintale Pradeshiya Sabha, a businessman and a resident of Panadura area – were taken into custody on Wednesday night.

They are expected to be produced before Hulftsdorp Magistrate’s Court today (July 01).

Upon the receipt of information, a special team of Mount Lavinia Police had initiated investigations into the procuration and sexual exploitation of a 15-year-old.

The first arrest in connection with the said sex trafficking ring was made on the 7th of June this year, the police spokesman added.

The law enforcement authorities uncovered that the main perpetrator had posted several advertisements on social media platforms and sold the teen to third parties for a period of three months.

Later, 17 other suspects were also taken into custody on several occasions for aiding and abetting crime.

Reportedly, the mother of the victimized teen, a woman linked to the main perpetrator, a three-wheeler driver, a car driver, the man who designed the advertisement and a saffron-robed person are among the arrestees.