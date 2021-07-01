Bread prices to rise?

If the price of wheat flour is not revised, the price of a loaf of bread will go up by Rs 10 from Monday (July 05), the All Ceylon Bakery Owners’ Association says.

President of the Association M. K. Jayaratne said that the prices of other bakery products could also hike by Rs 5 - Rs 10.

This decision was taken after the price of wheat flour used for bakery products was increased by Rs 18 from last Friday (June 25), Jayawardena added.

He said, “We urge the government to intervene and find a solution to this problem immediately. If the price of flour in the world market has gone up and flour companies cannot afford those prices, a solution must be provided. Because Rs 18 is a large amount. If the government negotiates and revises the price of flour to a lower amount, more relief can be provided. “