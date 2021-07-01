The new World Health Organization (WHO) Resident Representative in Sri Lanka, Dr. Alaka Singh, called on Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi at the Ministry of Health today (July 01).

Minister of Health Pavithra Wanniarachchi said that the support extended by the WHO to Sri Lanka in the fight against Covid-19 is highly appreciated.

As the Health Minister of the country, Sri Lanka would like to thank the WHO for giving priority to Sri Lanka through the Covax Project, especially in the vaccination program, Wanniarachchi said.

Dr. Alaka Singhsaid that the WHO highly appreciates the initiative taken by the Ministry of Health to eradicate Covid-19 in Sri Lanka and is therefore committed to providing all necessary assistance for the eradication of Covid-19 as Sri Lanka’s Representative.

Dr. Alan Ludovide, (Director – Planning), and Kanchana Jayaratne, Private Secretary to the Minister were also present at the occasion.